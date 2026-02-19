

Today we discuss Tucker Carlson’s concocted controversy surrounding his airport interview with Ambassador Mike Huckabee, the growing anticipation of a potential American attack on Iran, the U.S. hockey victory at the Winter Olympics, and Prince Andrew’s arrest. Plus, John recommends Marty Supreme.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.