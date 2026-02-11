

Today we are joined by Commentary’s new Washington commentary columnist Jamie Kirchick to discuss his new piece on Yoram Hazony. Plus the positive job report, Trump’s deal-making obsession on the backdrop on Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, and John once again recommends Natan Sharansky’s Fear No Evil.

