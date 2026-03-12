

FDD’s Jonathan Schanzer joins a full house to discuss the developments in the Iran war – Hezbollah’s desperate rocket volley against Israel, Iranian attempts to mine the Strait of Hormuz, Hamas receiving a breather as focus shifts away from Gaza, and the debate surrounding regime change.

