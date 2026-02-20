

Today we discuss the breaking news that SCOTUS has ruled Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional, as well as the 2025 economic numbers and the ongoing creep towards an attack on Iran. Plus, Trump’s plan to release government files on aliens, and John recommends Your Pro-Israel Bookshelf.

