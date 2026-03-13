

Commentary contributing editor Eli Lake joins us today to discuss the two terrorist attacks in a Michigan synagogue and Old Dominion University, the reality of security for Jewish institutions in America, and the media’s obsessive focus on the impact of antisemitism on Muslim Americans. Plus, is the U.S. military prepared to enforce passage in the Strait of Hormuz?

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