Search
Login


Today we discuss conflicting statements regarding the end of the Iran war, the progress of the American and Israeli attacks, reports that the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has already been eliminated, fluctuating oil prices surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and the debate around “boots on the ground.” Plus, CNN’s awful tweet on the attempted IED attack outside Gracie Mansion in NYC, and the Mamdanis hosting Mahmoud Khalil for Ramadan.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Bluesky
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied