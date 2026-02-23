

AEI’s Adam White joins us on this snowy Monday to discuss the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision striking down Trump’s IEEPA tariffs, particularly Justice Gorsuch’s concurrence, as well as possible replacements for the potentially retiring Justice Alito.

