

The indelible Chris Stirewalt joins us to discuss the overwhelming power disparity in the Iran war in contrast to its negative coverage in the media, and how the perverse incentives for partisan nastiness prevent progress on broadly popular policy measures. Plus, what Zohran Mamdani hosting Mahmoud Khalil says about the real intentions of those claiming to merely be “pro-Palestine,” and the modern relevance of the 1933 novel The Oppermanns.

