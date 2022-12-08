In a 2018 study published in the journal International Studies Quarterly, scholars Kevin Young and Charli Carpenter explored popular culture’s effect on public opinion and policymakers. In one example, they determined that subjects with high “sci-fi literacy” will react to the prospect of robotic weaponry with more hostility than the layperson. In sum, the more science fiction you consume, the more likely you are to regard automata with fear and hostility. They call it the “sci-fi geek effect.” To judge by how the nation reacted to San Francisco’s brief experiment with legalizing “killer robots,” America is a nation of geeks.

Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors quietly approved by an 8-3 vote a proposal that would allow the San Francisco Police Department to deploy remote-controlled robots capable of being equipped with lethal weapons. This week, following a national backlash, the Board of Supervisors loudly reversed itself. “We just stopped the use of killer robots in [San Francisco],” read city supervisor Hillary Ronan’s self-congratulatory tweet. “Common sense prevailed.” As the language “killer robots” suggests, common sense was not part of the equation.

It is, however, hard to blame Ronan. It fast became a fashion to condemn the city’s decision as the opening salvo in the War Against the Machines. Indeed, critics of San Francisco’s new policing policy often explicitly filtered the event through the prism of science fiction to make any sense of it.

“Robocop becomes reality as San Francisco police approve killer robots,” read the Evening Standard’s headline, which deemed the vehicles that police were briefly allowed to deploy “droids.” CBS News reporters were apparently incapable of finding any salient arguments in favor of “killer robots.” The Associated Press covered local protests in which demonstrators armed themselves with signs that read, “We all saw that movie.” The protesters were victorious, but humanity’s existential cause endures. In a victory lap after the decision was repealed, the Electronic Frontier’s Matthew Guariglia warned that “the fight to stop killer robots in San Francisco, and around the country, is not over.”

In their pursuit of pertinent metaphors, the city’s critics appear to have overlooked the extraordinarily relevant phrase “remote-controlled.” Police departments around the country have used remotely operated devices to observe suspects, disable vehicles, and even neutralize imminent threats for decades. A remotely controlled robot is, in that regard, no different from a drone or a retractable road spike. The introduction of lethal weaponry to that remotely controlled device renders that device more dangerous, but the trigger will still be pulled by a human being who is subject to oversight and responsible to the law.

“This is not normal,” insisted Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area attorney Tifanei Moyer. “We are living in a dystopian future,” she insisted. “No legal professional or ordinary resident should carry on as if it is normal.” But the use of remotely controlled robots with lethal capabilities by police departments is becoming more “normal” every year. In 2016, the Dallas Police Department used a robot armed with an explosive device to kill a suspect who was actively killing cops from a rooftop with a sniper rifle. The bots cannot be reasoned or negotiated with, which explains why armed suspects routinely surrender to them. Lawmakers, ethicists, and even grand juries have deliberated the legality of situations involving robots, but it is always the operator—not the tool in their hands—that is the subject of scrutiny.

There are more serious arguments against the practice and they deserve serious consideration, though they are mostly limited to the realm of theory. Some have argued that the widespread deployment of armed robots will “make humans more and more distant from the use of force and the consequences of the use of force.”

Others lament this as a contribution to the militarization of police. They fret that kitting out law enforcement with military gear will lead officers to behave like soldiers and treat the citizens they’re tasked with policing like a hostile occupational force. There’s legitimacy to that theory, though it remains a theory. But there is more obvious life-saving utility in the use of remote-controlled robots than, say, a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle.

Futurists would like us to have a debate over the prospect of genuinely autonomous, intelligent robots capable of lethality; a debate that hopefully concludes with unanimous resolve to preemptively outlaw them. Asimov’s “three laws of robotics” notwithstanding, that might be a wise thing to do. But that debate implicitly concedes that we are not today talking about anything of the sort.

Yet, for some, the logic of the debate around these devices remains uncompelling. There’s something deeply human in the contempt with which many hold the prospect of killing machines. That also explains why the fictional genre of anthropomorphized robots that mimic humanity to such a degree that they eventually overthrow their human creators is so popular. But it is science fiction nonetheless, and appealing to essential human nature doesn’t render that instinct any more reasoned. Civilization itself is a product of humanity’s fight against its Hobbesian nature. The impulse to smash the textile machinery is natural, and the vandal’s instinct is understandable. But that doesn’t rehabilitate their vandalism.

Ultimately, the most convincing arguments San Francisco’s detractors make are slippery-slope arguments, which makes sense. The primary advantage of a slippery-slope argument is that it elides how you get from point A to B, focusing on the destination rather than the journey. “Today, scientists are developing an AI-enhanced autonomous drone, designed to find people during natural disasters by locating their screams,” the Electronic Frontier’s Guariglia concludes. “How long until police use this technology to find protesters shouting chants?” Who knows? But if that hypothetical leads to more people dying in natural disasters, it’s reasonable to wonder whether robots or their detractors are our most pressing moral conundrum.