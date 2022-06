Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the January 6 committee contained many new details about Donald Trump’s conduct during the riots. Some of her claims have been disputed. Many others have not yet been even contested. But if the president’s allies don’t want her testimony to stand, someone close to him is going to have to testify.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.