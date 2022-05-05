Will voters become as consumed with the issue of abortion rights in the same way the political class has, even to the detriment of more urgent issues like inflation and crime? We discuss and debate. Also, the perpetual Covid mitigation regime in Democrat-dominated locales, the New York Times’ failed hit on Elon Musk, and why we know what we shouldn’t know about Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.