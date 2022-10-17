Search
In John’s absence today, New York Sun columnist and host of “The Reeducation” podcast, Eli Lake, joins the show to talk about how nuclear deterrence works and why. Also, an update on the Durham probe, the state of play ahead of the midterm elections, and a nascent revolution in the streets of Iran.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

