The podcast debates Trump’s role on January 6 and whether, to borrow 9/11 conspiracy theory lingo, he LIHOP (let it happen on purpose) or MIHOP (made it happen on purpose). And what was the January 6 commission’s goal? To establish Trump’s culpability or to create the conditions for accountability down the road. Also, John Fetterman is one of a handful of Democrats in America who wants to be seen with Joe Biden, which tells you something.

