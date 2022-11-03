Joe Biden delivered another speech last night about the threat Republicans pose to the health of American democracy, this time drawing a straight line from the January 6 riots to the attack on Paul Pelosi. Is he right? Or are Democrats as conditional as Republicans when it comes to their affection for the mechanisms of self-government?

