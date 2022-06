American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Matthew Continetti joins the program today to break down the January 6 Committee’s first hearing. What did we learn? What did the Committee prove? And what does it matter? Also, what the firing of Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez says about the future of “wokeness.”

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.