The brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police has reignited the debate around over-policing and race in America. But “reform” doesn’t seem to be the objective critics of police culture and those pushing a racial narrative in this killing want. Also, thoughts on the Palestinian violence against Israeli worshipers and the Israeli strike on Iranian military facilities.

