The director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at AEI and National Affairs editor, Yuval Levin, joins the show today to talk about why experts didn’t see last Friday’s jobs numbers coming. Also, what the Chinese surveillance balloon says about American national security and the Biden administration’s handling of it.
