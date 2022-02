The campaign against Joe Rogan enters a new phase; one that has successfully forced Spotify to remove some episodes of his show from their library. Is this the price you pay for getting in bed with mainstream platforms? Also, the RNC’s hideous blunder and Stacey Abrams’ foolish photo op.

