First, the obvious: Inflation is rising at a pace unseen in a generation. Americans haven’t seen the value of the money in their wallets decline this rapidly since the early 1980s. Consumer prices have increased by nearly seven percent since last November. Food prices are a leading indicator of this phenomenon, meaning that the effects of inflation are universally felt and most acutely experienced by lower-income Americans.

What’s driving that inflation? Multiple factors, not the least of which are pandemic-related goods shortages that result in higher prices. But that condition has been exacerbated by Washington’s efforts to subsidize demand, putting more money into American wallets to chase after too few goods. Voters are starting to make that connection. In an October survey by pollsters Joel Benenson and Neil Newhouse, a staggering 71 percent of independents agreed with the statement: “People will continue to pay more money on everyday expenses unless the government becomes more fiscally responsible.”

Much as they would like to, Democrats cannot talk voters out of resenting their diminished purchasing power. And yet, some simply cannot resist the temptation. Case in point, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who appears to think that she can bridle your emotional duress and use it to seek political advantage. The senator has one theory of everything to explain why so many producers are passing onto consumers the rising cost of doing business amid a period of generalized inflation, and it has nothing to do with generalized inflation. The culprit is, now and forever, corporate greed.

“Big Oil executives are taking advantage of the pandemic to boost their profits,” Warren wrote last week. “CEOs are paying out billions in stock buybacks & dividends for investors while hurting families with higher prices at the pump.” This soapbox agitation dovetails with a brief effort by the Biden administration to shift the blame for rising energy prices onto energy producers. In November, the White House asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies.” No word yet on what that investigation has produced, but the more likely explanation for rising energy costs “is not complicated,” according to the Washington Post: The demand for energy “rebounded from the pandemic slump much more quickly than production has been able to recover.”

But with a warm start to the winter season and a surge of new pandemic-related fears prompting less travel than expected, energy prices have spent much of the month of December declining from their autumn highs. Suddenly, the White House has stopped bullying the energy sector. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain even went so far as to highlight a two-cent decline in gasoline prices as a rare species of victory. The macro conditions driving this decline are nothing to celebrate, but you take what you can get when good news is hard to come by. Sen. Warren, it seems, hasn’t gotten the memo.

Energy prices aren’t the only protruding nail to which Warren has applied her tool of first resort. If you’re struggling to meet the budgetary demands associated with your family’s daily protein intake, the senator from Massachusetts would like you to take your frustrations out on Big Meat.

“Families are rightly upset that the price of meat has gone through the roof. Who’s to blame?” she asked. “Meatpacking monopolies that are using inflation as cover to raise prices and make record profits.”

Once again, the senator is hoping that toxic class consciousness and envy will paper over the gaping holes in her argument. At the height of the pandemic, when Covid limited the capacity of a number of vital meat-production plants, livestock producers were forced to cull their stocks and scale back volume in ways that “can affect production more than a year, year and a half down the road,” according to industry analyst Arun Sundaram. The problem has been compounded by labor shortages, the causes of which are as fiendishly multifarious as inflation itself. But, as Sundaram concludes, the “imbalance of supply and demand” is “causing prices to skyrocket.”

If you haven’t the foggiest conception of how the marketplace functions, you might be inclined to believe that someone was doing this to you. It’s difficult to avoid the conclusion that Elizabeth Warren is banking on that ignorance.

If you’re still not convinced that avaricious meat producers and rapacious energy suppliers are to blame for your financial woes, Warren has one last villain for you: your grocer.

“Giant grocery store chains force high food prices onto American families while rewarding executives & investors with lavish bonuses and stock buybacks,” she hectored. “I’m demanding they answer for putting corporate profits over consumers and workers during the pandemic.” That last bit—the self-promotion—appears to be the primary motivation behind this unconvincing public relations campaign. “I’m fighting to lower costs,” Warren said of gas prices. “I’m fighting for stronger antitrust enforcement to lower prices,” she said of her crusade against America’s nefarious butchers. The senator hopes you will conclude that she alone can deliver you from the vicissitudes of a distorted marketplace by distorting it further.

The argument Warren is making rests on the supposition that this is all far too complex for you. She assumes that you are so blinded by your distress that you will set rationality and a rudimentary understanding of household economics to one side in favor of bitter class envy. As a political strategy, it’s a gamble, one similar to the bet she made in 2020, when there was no thought too radically leftwing for her to endorse. It was a bet she lost in 2020, and we have no reason to believe the outcome will be any different today.