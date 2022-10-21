The podcast takes up an article in The Federalist arguing that the New Right should stop calling itself conservative because conservatives reject using state power to punish your enemies. Also, the Democratic Party’s “precriminations” have begun, but the most potent excuse for the party’s loss in November is to blame voters for putting their economic situation above American democracy.

