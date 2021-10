The podcast welcomes former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Tevi Troy back to discuss his article in the latest issue of COMMENTARY, “Wokeness, M.D.” We discuss the ideological threat to the dispassionate conduct of medical science and how ideology is guiding public health practitioners’ approach to the pandemic.

