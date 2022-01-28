Search
The left is beginning to engage in the debate over the efficacy of masking, long after that debate definitively ended on the right. But can Democrats and their progressive allies give up the talisman if it means retroactively confirming that Republicans were right all along? Also, the bizarre conflicting stories around Joe Biden’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

