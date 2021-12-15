Throughout 2020, the phrase “abundance of caution” confronted you at almost every turn. Justifiably so. A deadly pandemic had descended across the globe. There were no pharmaceutical interventions that could prevent the worst outcomes as a result of infection. Society and its institutions were obliged to do whatever it took to keep caseloads low and preserve hospital capacity. Those conditions are no longer operative, but the “abundance of caution” persists. When the phrase is deployed today, however, it is to justify policies that have no other rational basis.

Examples of this particular mania are, well, abundant. But some notable examples of this socially desirable madness do stand out.

This week, Cornell University went to “Alert Level Red,” not in response to an acute coronavirus outbreak but in anticipation of one. Due to “preliminary” evidence that the “highly contagious Omicron variant” of COVID-19 in tests, and even though “case numbers currently remain low,” the campus is canceling events, closing buildings, making exams virtual, and locking down their students “out of an abundance of caution.” Though the university acknowledged the early evidence suggesting that the Omicron variant is less severe than its predecessors, its transmissibility means case rates are likely to climb. And “outbreaks must be taken seriously,” even if the 97 percent of school’s students, faculty, and administrators who are fully vaccinated are at very little risk.

Also this week, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League started canceling games and practices in response to COVID outbreaks affecting their players. The NBA, in particular, is doing its best to get its players to submit to a third shot because, as News Nation put it, “the pandemic is still very much a problem.” It didn’t matter that 60 percent of the NBA already has their booster shots, and the teams that felt it was best to cancel their games instead of having one unvaccinated player on the roster. In the NHL, only one player is still unvaccinated (though he caught the disease and has some natural immunities as a result). And yet, the same measures that were put in place in the darkest days of 2020 are still being implemented, not because we lack the tools to fight the pandemic, but out of “an abundance of caution.”

Last week in Los Angeles, the Master Chorale decided to cancel its 40th annual “Messiah” singalong following the recommendation of the city’s health department—guidance that preceded the discovery of the Omicron variant. “Out of an abundance of caution, they recommended we rethink the singalong,” the Chorale’s president, Jean Davidson, said. All this group’s artists and employees are fully immunized, and the organization requires that all guests submit proof of their own vaccination. But, as the Los Angeles Times noted, a “holiday surge is possible in the coming weeks.”

Even American statecraft is being smothered under caution’s many abundances. This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia when a reporter traveling with his delegation tested positive for COVID. Blinken, of course, is fully vaccinated and has never tested positive himself. His delegation is similarly immunized, and they are all subject to a rigorous testing regime. Nevertheless, State Department Spokesman Ned Price explained that Blinken would be coming home early to “mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19” and only “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the director of Ontario, Canada’s COVID-19 science advisory board, Peter Jüni, these and other excessive mitigation measures are justified by what we don’t know. “They have wishful thinking it will be mild,” he said of the global posture toward the Omicron variant. “This is not a realistic attitude.” But why? There’s much we don’t yet know, but preliminary studies indicate that this variant is less severe but contagious enough that it may rapidly outcompete COVID’s deadlier variants. That’s good news. It isn’t wishful thinking but a willingness to acknowledge the evidence before us. If you won’t allow yourself that kind of honesty, you defer to groping in the dark for something familiar—a medieval paranoia that places more faith in rites and rituals than the science.

Admittedly, that is an uncharitable way to describe the otherwise inexplicable behaviors we’re witnessing. Those who are tempted by the idea that public policy should be dedicated to halting the spread of this disease—not preventing bad outcomes from infection or preserving hospital capacity—don’t believe they’re being paranoid at all. They’re only acting out of “an abundance of caution.” After all, you can’t be too careful. Right?