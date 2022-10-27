Search
Democrats struggle to reconcile the data, which doesn’t suggest a massive Republican wave is inbound, and the general sense of the political landscape. And it’s driving them crazy. Also, how a New York judge’s ruling against a vaccine mandate for municipal workers scuttles the Democratic Party’s confused Covid narrative and the amazing life of the late Lucianne Goldberg.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

CopyCopied