Democrats struggle to reconcile the data, which doesn’t suggest a massive Republican wave is inbound, and the general sense of the political landscape. And it’s driving them crazy. Also, how a New York judge’s ruling against a vaccine mandate for municipal workers scuttles the Democratic Party’s confused Covid narrative and the amazing life of the late Lucianne Goldberg.

