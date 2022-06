Joe Biden’s speech lobbying for new gun laws was emotional and affecting, but is that enough to convince the Senate to enact his policy preferences? Plus, good jobs numbers and student loan debt relief as evidence of the White House’s ideological capture. COMMENTARY tech columnist James B. Meigs joins the show today to talk about all this and more.

