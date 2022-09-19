The Commentary podcast reviews Joe Biden’s first one-on-one interview in a long while with CBS’ “60 Minutes.” Our verdict: meh. He didn’t set himself on fire, but nor did he defuse the issues that may cost Democrats control of Congress in November. Is “just fine” good enough for Joe Biden?

