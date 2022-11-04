Author, columnist, and co-host of the “Not Even Mad” podcast, James Kirchick, drops in to talk about Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg’s searing indictment of his party’s record on crime. Also, stronger than expected jobs numbers, and what they say about inflation.

