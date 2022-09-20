Commentary contributor and former deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Tevi Troy, joins the podcast today for a wide-ranging conversation on his latest, “The CDC’s Inadequate ‘Reform Plan.’” Did Joe Biden step in it when he declared the pandemic “over,” and can the CDC reform itself so that it avoids the failures it stumbled into at the onset of the Covid outbreak?

