Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake joins the podcast in John Podhoretz’s absence. Today, we discuss the shift from asymmetrical warfare in Ukraine to conventional battles, the perpetual state of Covid emergency, and the many minor irritations imposed on voters by progressive activist politicians that, cumulatively, will produce a major backlash.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.