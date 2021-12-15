The crime wave is real, and even the most cosseted of archetypical leftwing reformers are noticing and resenting it. The backlash against permissive liberal governance is building, and they see it coming. But so, too, is the backlash against Covid mitigation measures that seem to ignore the nation’s vaccination rate. Will they wake up to that, too, in time? Kentucky State University Professor Wilfred Rielly joins the podcast today to discuss these matters and more.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.