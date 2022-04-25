When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris assumed their respective offices in January 2021, they embarked on an effort to comprehensively address some “immediate priorities.” Most of their priorities, however, were not shared by the country they sought to represent.

The new Biden administration promised to “take swift action to tackle the climate crisis,” “invest in racial justice” to curb “systemic racism,” and “deliver criminal-justice reform.” They wanted to “expand Americans’ access” to health care by building out the benefits within Obamacare, “reform our long-broken and chaotic immigration system,” and “restore America’s standing in the world.” It’s no mystery why, one year into the Biden administration, a majority of adults deemed Biden’s tenure a “failure.” Not only had the administration failed on its own epochal terms, it deliberately ignored most of the public’s more quotidian concerns.

As the 2022 midterm election cycle approaches in earnest, we have plenty of data that helps us understand what Americans’ priorities really are. By and large, they have little to do with fundamentally transforming society or repairing transgenerational wrongs. Americans, it turns out, just want government to do what government is designed to do.

In February, Pew Research Center asked survey respondents to rank in importance 18 issues facing the nation. “Dealing with global climate change,” “addressing [the] criminal justice system,” and “addressing issues around race” ranked near the bottom of that list. By contrast, “reducing health care costs” ranked near the top of Americans’ priorities, just under “strengthening [the] economy.” Here, the administration seemed to have its finger on the public’s pulse. And yet, inflation, fueled by a devilishly complex combination of pandemic-related supply shortages and Washington’s efforts to artificially amplify consumer demand, has only made healthcare more expensive over the last year. Worse than misreading the nation’s priorities, the White House got this one right but presided over the deepening of a problem it intended to solve.

That survey also found that mundanities that are the historic province of public-sector entities are of rising concern to voters. Issues like “improving education,” “reducing crime,” and “defending against terrorism” preoccupy the minds of voters. Moreover, as a year’s worth of election results suggest, they manifest as wedge issues that favor Republican candidates. That’s true both on the national and local levels.

A recent Siena College poll of voters in New York—a dark blue state whose voters should, in theory, be the most responsive to the priorities set by Democratic politicians and organizations—found that Empire State voters don’t differ all that much from voters around the country. Priority number one, crime, dwarfs the next most important matter: “taxes/fiscal responsibility,” followed closely thereafter by the “economy.” Issues like “climate,” “immigration,” “election integrity,” and even “racial, religious, and social justice” barely register.

Even among African-American voters, a constituency so central to Democratic electoral success that the party’s national campaign apparatus has made outreach to black voters a visible concern, priorities are much the same. As far back as October 2021, Pew Research Center’s data found that “violence/crime” and “economic issues” ranked as black voters’ chief priorities. Niche issues that predominate the conversation among progressive activists, summarized by Pew as “racism/diversity/culture,” rated near the bottom of the list.

Only when it came to beating back the Covid-19 pandemic did the administration’s priorities conform with those of most Americans. Here, the White House has become a victim of its own success.

The Biden/Harris White House cited the pandemic as its primary, if not prohibitive, focus when Biden entered office. At the time, the pandemic’s impositions on the public were ubiquitous, and the virus’s human toll was intolerably high. Today, Covid ranks at or near the bottom of America’s list of priorities. Thanks in part to the administration’s efforts, the virus is being treated as a common endemic threat in several populous American states. In lieu of a victory lap, however, the administration is inexplicably engaged in a legal battle to preserve masking conventions on mass-transit networks—a bitter visual reminder of a pandemic that the public would love nothing more than to forget.

While Democrats went about saddling themselves with the historic mission of rewriting the American social compact, repairing racial divides, curbing “the root causes of migration” such as global poverty, reversing the effects of globalization on the American job market, and reducing the likelihood of extreme weather events, voters just wanted their government to see to the banalities of governance. They want to live in safe neighborhoods, enjoy purchasing power that doesn’t decline year over year, and sleep secure in the notion that the world will not be a more dangerous place when they wake up.

Biden and his coterie were seduced by the promise of a transformational presidency, and the workaday conduct of competent governance doesn’t make for transformative political figures. It does, however, make for re-electable political figures. By undervaluing the latter, the Biden administration may have sacrificed the former.