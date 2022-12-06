The podcast welcomes Tablet Magazine‘s chief technology officer and co-host of the “Ambitious Crossover Attempt” podcast, Noam Blum, to the program. We discuss Tuesday’s runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia, the behavior of clout-chasers on Twitter, and the relative menace posed by vampires and werewolves.

