The podcast welcomes Tablet Magazine‘s chief technology officer and co-host of the “Ambitious Crossover Attempt” podcast, Noam Blum, to the program. We discuss Tuesday’s runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia, the behavior of clout-chasers on Twitter, and the relative menace posed by vampires and werewolves.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

