It turns out 2022 wasn’t entirely irredeemable. We reflect on some of the year’s silver linings and positive developments.

Noah: The revitalization of NATO.

Abe: A bad year for autocrats.

Christine: Candidates who deserve to lose lost.

John: Nuclear fusion.

