Between the debacle in Afghanistan, the return of pandemic-related pessimism, and what Nancy Pelosi admitted was the “controversial” $3.5 trillion budget deal that may not even pass the Senate in its current iteration, what are Democrats leaving behind? It may not be much after voters get their say next November.

