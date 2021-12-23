In advance of what political observers expect will be a difficult year for the Democrats, excuses for the party’s failure are already being written. The governing party doesn’t have rising rates of inflation fueled by profligacy in Washington to blame for their woes. It isn’t Joe Biden’s inability to tame Covid, his humiliating bugout from Afghanistan, or his party’s legislative failures that have put Democrats behind the eight ball. No, the party’s predicament can be blamed on dirty Republican tricks. Chief among them, nefariously gerrymandered districts that shield the GOP’s incumbents from the voters’ wrath.

Writing in the Washington Post, Seth Masket treats us to an updated version of the argument we’re forced to endure on a semi-regular basis. He writes that, “to some extent,” Democrats opted to “unilaterally disarm” in the redistricting wars. While progressives seek to decouple the reapportionment process from the demands of politics, wily Republicans aggressively secure their own advantage. It’s a tired argument that doesn’t deserve to be debunked yet again here. But even if you’re inclined to believe this ahistorical claptrap, you must admit that Democrats have gotten their act together this year. In the states they control, the party’s efforts to barricade their embattled incumbents inside fortified districts have been quite successful.

As Cook Political Report’s David Wasserman observed, “on the current trajectory, there will actually be a few more Biden-won congressional districts after redistricting than there are now.” For example, California’s new map—one designed by a supposedly non-partisan redistricting commission—is likely to take at least three Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation off the board. The story is much the same in Colorado, Washington, and Virginia, where competitive seats have been redrawn to protect Democratic incumbents. New York’s Gov Kathy Hochul has signaled a willingness to “wrestle control of the redistricting process away from a bipartisan commission,” according to the Post, to draw a Democratic gerrymander. But perhaps the party’s biggest coup appears is underway in New Jersey. There, a genuinely bizarre process may provide Democrats with some considerable advantages heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

In the Garden State on Wednesday, the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission revealed its new congressional map without allowing for any period of public comment or deliberation before rendering its judgment. At a glance, you might conclude that Democrats suffered a setback. The party conceded that the new map, which sheds one congressional district due to the state’s declining population, would all but sacrifice Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski. His district, which was represented by Republican Leonard Lance for ten years prior to 2018’s pro-Democratic wave elections, would get redder. In all likelihood, that means Republicans will add one member to the party’s congressional delegation in 2023. But the tradeoff is well worth it.

Democratic representatives who woke up on Wednesday morning in swing districts found themselves that afternoon in precincts with double-digit Democratic partisan advantages. If New Jersey Republicans manage to send three representatives to the 118th Congress, the GOP will have to defend those incumbents tooth and nail the following year. Democrats in the state’s delegation, however, have secured the high ground, allowing the party’s congressional campaign committee to devote its resources to more vulnerable members elsewhere in the country.

That commission’s tie-breaking vote, John Wallace, a registered Democrat appointed by the Supreme Court, declared that both parties’ maps met the necessary legal standards, but he backed the Democratic gerrymander because it had the advantage of “partisan fairness.” You see, in 2011, New Jersey’s Republicans got their map, so it’s only just that Democrats win this round. “Democrats should have the opportunity to have their map used in the next redistricting cycle,” he said. Perhaps that heuristic helped Wallace overcome the fact that he “severely lacked proficiency in New Jersey geography and had practically no familiarity with technology,” according to New Jersey-based reporter David Wildstein. But even if that schoolyard logic was somehow compelling, it distorts how this process unfolded ten years ago.

Then as now, New Jersey’s declining population forced the state to shed a district, and the map that the commission settled on did disadvantage Democrats. But that commission’s highly transparent process was not determined by cosmic notions of fairness. The tie-breaking vote on 2011’s reapportionment committee observed that the GOP map preserved two majority-minority districts, created inroads for minority candidates in two others, and was more compact and proportional in population than the alternatives. The decade that elapsed since has proven the case. In 2011, New Jersey’s congressional delegation was split—sending six GOP and seven Democratic members to Washington. By 2019, only one of those Republicans was left standing.

Strong electoral environments helped Democrats overcome whatever Republican advantages the 2011 commission provided their party, and the same forces could help the GOP surmount the obstacles they will face next year. The popular mythology notwithstanding, gerrymandering incumbents into supposedly safe districts does not render them unassailable. In the states that Republicans control, they, too, have successfully navigated the redistricting process and emerged with maps that favor their party’s interests. This is a game that everyone plays. And that’s the point. The left imagines itself immune to the temptations of gerrymandering, and they tell themselves that independent commissions can and do deliver impartial verdicts divorced from political imperatives. Both assumptions are dead wrong.