In Joe Biden’s interview with ABC News, the president sought absolution for his failure to anticipate another surge of Covid. That suggests the elite consensus around this virus really did believe that there were behavioral rituals that would ward off the disease, and, as a corollary, that contracting the disease is a personal failure.

