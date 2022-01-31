Viewers of NBC’s Meet the Press were treated to a rare and remarkable spectacle this Sunday, when a Democratic governor enthusiastically agreed with a Republican governor’s assessment of how policymakers should approach the pandemic.

“I think we need to move out of the panic mode,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. It’s imperative now to treat Covid-19 as though it was “endemic,” he added, so Americans can “continue with our normal lives.” Surprisingly, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy agreed. “We’re not gonna manage this to zero,” he said. “We have to learn how to live with this.”

That’s a seismic admission coming from a Democratic governor not named Jarred Polis (who has been uniquely dovish among Democrats in his approach toward mitigating Covid, and whose policies have been generally overlooked by the national press). Murphy’s comments are also an indication of where the national mood is headed.

A Monmouth University poll published on Monday found that an overwhelming majority of Americans are ready to “accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.” Seven in 10 Americans agreed with that statement, including 89 percent of self-described Republicans, 71 percent of independents, and close to a majority of Democrats.

That sentiment isn’t likely to abate. Even the emergence of a more pathogenic variant of this coronavirus isn’t going to convince those in the “move on” camp that Covid can, in fact, be contained and controlled. The real question is, what does “get on with our lives” look like to these Americans? There is far less consensus on what the new status quo should be.

That same poll found that a narrow majority (51 percent) of Americans also support the institution (or reinstitution) of masking mandates and social distancing guidelines in their home states. Again, the trajectory of public opinion indicates that this sentiment is fading (63 percent supported these mitigation protocols in September). But this finding confirms more than just the inconsistency of the public’s preferences. It illustrates the tightrope that Democratic governors are walking as they struggle to guide their hypercautious constituents to a more psychologically sustainable relationship with a functioning society.

Democrats could do a lot worse than to pay attention to Gov. Murphy right now. His record has been as hawkish as any other pandemic-era governor, and his dark blue state cannot be accused of harboring an electorally significant number of “anti-science” Neanderthals. A shift in Trenton toward treating the virus like one of many coronaviruses we encounter on a regular basis could give Murphy’s fellow Democrats all the cover they need to follow his lead.

Murphy’s administration already bucked the panicky consensus among Covid maximalists as the Omicron variant’s wave of new infections buried his state. This highly infectious variant emerged at a time when New Jersey’s political class—reeling from an electoral backlash few anticipated—was coming to terms with what they perceived to be a reaction against the state’s Covid mitigation protocols. Rightly so. After all, New Jersey’s gubernatorial election was billed as a “test of coronavirus mandates,” and it’s a test many of the state’s Democrats lost. Murphy got the message. Suddenly, the governor who had previously likened the easing of coronavirus restrictions to “supporting drunk driving” was singing a more conciliatory tune.

By late December, surging case rates prompted influential New Jerseyans to demand the restoration of pandemic restrictions: indoor capacity limits, vaccination passports and mandates, statewide masking conventions, and even a new round of lockdowns. Neighboring New York had already restored a 2020-style masking mandate, they observed. New Jersey, they said, must once again follow Albany’s lead. Murphy rejected these appeals.

“I don’t see it,” the governor told NJ Advance Media when asked if the state would reimpose “any new restrictions” designed to prolong the Omicron wave and, thus, flatten the curve. Instead, he pledged only to focus on increasing vaccination rates (through both persuasion campaigns and the imposition of mandates on institutions that the state’s executive branch controls) and expanding access to Covid tests. What he would not do is abandon his pledge to preside over a return to “a real semblance of normalcy.”

“The omicron variant appears to be something that goes up literally like a straight line and when it breaks, it goes down pretty precipitously,” Murphy observed presciently. “And ultimately,” he added, Covid is “going to be among us, but we will be able to live what we would all think of as completely normal lives. And I do believe that is within our reach sooner rather than later.”

That’s a near-total abandonment of the maximalist approach Murphy had taken when there were no pharmaceutical interventions available to the public. That isn’t to say that New Jersey has embraced the “move on” approach entirely. The state still mandates masks in schools, daycare and healthcare facilities, government-run buildings, and on mass transit (mandates the governor is expected to extend, though he takes no “joy” in it). New Jersey still exceeds even the CDC’s recommendations by compelling healthcare workers to receive a Covid booster or risk termination. The Garden State’s voters still believe in and support these mitigation measures.

If, however, November’s election results were any indication, there is a pronounced imbalance of enthusiasm on the issue. The majority that supports pandemic-related restrictions were outvoted by the minority that does not, and that pattern is likely to be repeated across the country in November.

Nothing so focuses the mind as an existential threat, and Covid is just that sort of threat. It is, however, today less a threat to public health than to the careers of politicians who impose artificial restrictions on social and economic life to appease constituents who embrace a flawed risk analysis. If Democrats genuinely want to relieve the malaise that has depressed their voters before November, New Jersey represents an unlikely model.