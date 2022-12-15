Search
From Rep. Ralph Norman’s calls for “marshall law” to prevent Republican officials from certifying 2020’s election results, to House Republicans’ attacks against Kevin McCarthy, to Kevin McCarthy’s attacks against Mitch McConnell, the GOP is at war with itself. And maybe that’s all they want to do.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America.

