From Rep. Ralph Norman’s calls for “marshall law” to prevent Republican officials from certifying 2020’s election results, to House Republicans’ attacks against Kevin McCarthy, to Kevin McCarthy’s attacks against Mitch McConnell, the GOP is at war with itself. And maybe that’s all they want to do.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.