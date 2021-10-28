On Tuesday, Joe Biden and his allies sent political observers into a frenzy with the announcement that a deal had been reached on a social safety net bill. But there was no deal, and there will be no votes. Is there anything that explains this behavior but abject incompetence? American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Matthew Continetti joins the podcast today to discuss this and more.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, and Stitcher. And check out the COMMENTARY podcast merch page.