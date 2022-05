The Democrats find themselves increasingly confounded by the mysteries of political life in 2022. Where did all the gun crime come from? What’s the Republican Party’s plan to address inflation? Why can’t Joe Biden manifest his will like the Green Lantern? It’s all an irresolvable riddle, especially when you have no intention of solving it.

