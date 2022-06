Democrats are attempting to convince voters that inflation is A) everyone else’s fault and B) something that Republicans could do something about if they had a plan. Will it work? Also, Ron DeSantis’ impressive showing at the Jewish Leadership Conference and the January 6 Committee’s unwise decision to set high expectations for their performance.

