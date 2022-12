The gang discusses the movies they enjoyed (or really didn’t enjoy) in 2022.

Abe: “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Moonage Daydream”

Christine: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Noah: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (yes, seriously).

John: “Singin’ in the Rain”

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.