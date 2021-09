California Gov. Gavin Newsom easily survives the effort to recall him from office. Are there lessons for Republicans ahead of the 2022 midterms here? Also, the revelations in a forthcoming book that Gen. Mark Milley conducted his own foreign policy and violated the chain of command under Donald Trump.

