Trump’s backers in the world of professional politics appreciated the limited restraint the former president employed in his speech announcing his new presidential run. Trump’s fans liked everything else. Which Trump will win? Also, do Democrats have any reason to think crime is a problem?

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.