The allegation that Joe Biden also mishandled classified documents expands to include a second tranche discovered at an undisclosed location, which raises questions about the legal exposure of the president and his team. Or does it? And if it doesn’t, what does that suggest about the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s alleged misconduct?

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of The Rise of the New Puritans: Fighting Back Against Progressives' War on Fun.

