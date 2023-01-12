The allegation that Joe Biden also mishandled classified documents expands to include a second tranche discovered at an undisclosed location, which raises questions about the legal exposure of the president and his team. Or does it? And if it doesn’t, what does that suggest about the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s alleged misconduct?

