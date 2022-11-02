AEI scholar and George Mason University assistant professor of law, Adam White, rejoins the program today to discuss the Supreme Court’s deliberative process ahead of what looks to be a momentous decision on the legality of Affirmative Action. Also, the left finally allows itself to notice Joe Biden’s gaffes.

