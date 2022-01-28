A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University found that men can become menacingly ornery when confronted by “gender threats” in the workplace.

You’re probably wondering, “what is a ‘gender threat?’” Overlooking your suspicious incredulity toward the incomprehensible lingua franca of the new professional class for the moment, a “gender threat” can be many things. The study’s abstract defines the gender threatened as those who encounter someone who calls their chromosomal makeup “into question.”