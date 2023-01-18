Search
Editor, author, and columnist at the Jewish News Service and the Jerusalem Post, Ruthie Blum, joins the podcast today to explain why so many American Jews, in particular, are in a panic over the alleged threat to democracy in Israel posed by the country’s new government.

Noah Rothman is the Associate Editor of Commentary and the author of The Rise of the New Puritans: Fighting Back Against Progressives' War on Fun.

CopyCopied