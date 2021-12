The multi-trillion human, social, metaphysical infrastructure bill, aka the “Build Back Better” boondoggle, has been officially “shelved” for 2021, and good luck pulling it off that shelf in the election year of 2022. Indeed, that was the most likely outcome, as we repeatedly said was the case. Permit us a victory lap, because we’re already halfway around the track.

