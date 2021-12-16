And just like that, the most sweeping legislative package since the Great Society, the “wildly,” “deeply,” “extremely popular” Build Back Better bill, has been “shelved” for the remainder of 2021. The assumption among those who insist that the bill is only temporarily mothballed is that the political environment will become more favorable for progressives during next year’s midterm-election campaign. Good luck with that. The only question is, why did it take the better part of a year to reach a conclusion about the viability of this project that should have been obvious months ago?

The seeds of Build Back Better’s defeat were sown as far back as June—when the initiative was still referred to not by what it was designed to do but by how much it would spend. It was then that Democrats conceded defeat in a bid to frame their efforts to cram 40 years of progressive policy goals into one moonshot of a bill.

Initially, the plan was to bundle together the governing party’s desire to pass to a $1 trillion update to America’s physical infrastructure with a variety of other programs, all of which were deemed “infrastructure.” “Paid leave is infrastructure,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand insisted. “Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.” The White House called it “caregiving infrastructure” and “social and civic infrastructure.” And while much of the press played along, some outlets couldn’t help but notice that Democrats had declared war on the English language, which would only compound the party’s frustrations.

In the end, Democrats were forced to break up the bill: one, a “hard” infrastructure bill that satisfied the party’s moderates and could pass with Republican votes; and the other, a nebulous grab-bag of progressive wishes, dreams, and tax hikes.

Just as Democrats lost the ability to call their reconciliation bill “infrastructure,” the press and the party’s more progressive members began to talk about the bill by referencing their favorite part of it: the gargantuan price tag. It became the “$3.5 trillion Reconciliation Bill,” the “$3.5 trillion budget plan,” or the “$3.5 trillion spending plan.” Its primary value propositions were its costs to the U.S. Treasury and the ways in which it circumvented the legislative process by using an arcane budgetary maneuver to outflank the Senate’s minority privileges. Not coincidentally, these two features were also exactly what opponents of this legislation highlighted.

This is not to say that there was no analysis of what the bill was designed to achieve. Proponents of the legislation touted the proposed expansion of Medicare, paid family and medical leave, federal child-care programs, green-energy mandates on energy producers, and “free” universal pre-k and community-college programs. But its skeptics had plenty to chew on, too. Provisions explicitly designed to render fossil fuels obsolete, a hike in the SALT tax deduction cap that would be enjoyed primarily by very high-income individuals, and a federal version of California law designed to kneecap the sharing economy made all but the most revolutionary progressive queasy. And ultimately, the fact that this costly bill would likely be financed with deficit spending after the country had already put $6 trillion in emergency COVID relief on the national credit card didn’t help matters.

Democratic Senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema were largely unequivocal in their insistence that they could not support this bill as it was designed. Despite the haranguing of their colleagues, harassment from activists, and a bottomless capacity for incredulity among reporters, they weren’t kidding. In a concession to the reality of a 50-50 Senate, Democrats hammered out a new framework for the Build Back Better bill that would address the concerns of the bill’s vocal Democratic opponents (and likely a few quieter members of the caucus who were happy to let Manchin and Sinema take the heat). It was around this time that the bill’s supporters lurched into the bargaining stage. Harebrained schemes to mollify the party’s moderates—for example, a plan to fund the bill by taxing hypothetical income that had not yet and may never be earned—were briefly floated before they fell back to earth with a resounding thud.

But when that framework made its way to the House, it was reconstituted in a way that these moderate Democrats insisted they could not support. Did progressives think they were lying when these lawmakers did exactly what they’d been saying they would do for months on end?

Democrats may well try to dust off Build Back Better in 2022 despite the headwinds that will buffet the party ahead of next year’s midterms, but opponents of the bill can take heart in the fact that Democrats seem to have learned no lessons from this debacle. The party has pivoted away from seeking to pass a bill that couldn’t get 50 votes in the Senate and toward an initiative that requires 60 votes, which also don’t seem to exist.

What’s being called a “voting rights bill” is, in fact, a constitutionally dubious federal intervention into the conduct of elections, the maintenance of voter rolls, and the reapportioning of districts–prerogatives reserved for states. It is yet another rat king of a bill that bundles together progressive dreams such as public election financing and independent redistricting commissions. It also changes the composition of the Federal Election Commission to render it a partisan institution and establishes a “commission” that infringes on the sovereignty of the judiciary. This bill is better understood as a statement of principles, not a viable piece of legislation. But then, so, too was Build Back Better.